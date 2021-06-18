Glenview Trust Co Buys Shares of 20,940 América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in América Móvil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.70.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. América Móvil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

América Móvil Company Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

