Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SEB Equity Research upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DNB Markets upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getinge from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Getinge in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Getinge stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14. Getinge has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

