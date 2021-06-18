GeoWealth Management LLC Takes $183,000 Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 590.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 161.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 88.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 451.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

