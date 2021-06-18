GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,164 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

