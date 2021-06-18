GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $32.90 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

