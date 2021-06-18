GeoWealth Management LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.75 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

