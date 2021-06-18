GeoWealth Management LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 308.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $135.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $86.68 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

