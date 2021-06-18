GeoWealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 69,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 53,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $149.76 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $105.82 and a 52-week high of $150.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.79.

