George L. Jr. Majoros Sells 432,989 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Director George L. Jr. Majoros sold 432,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $15,626,573.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 21.33. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.