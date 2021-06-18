Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.70. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 47,431 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GEO shares. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$3.00 target price (up previously from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.26.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$38.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Geodrill Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Geodrill news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of Geodrill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at C$241,920.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

