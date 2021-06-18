Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $509,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,414 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,194.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,598 shares of company stock valued at $24,881,741. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

Best Buy stock opened at $109.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.35. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.37 and a 52 week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

