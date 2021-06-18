Geode Capital Management LLC Has $422.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,887,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,020 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $422,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CERN. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 0.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cerner by 0.9% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Shares of CERN opened at $78.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.10. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $65.78 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. Cerner’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.