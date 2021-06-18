Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,157,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $472,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in The Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in The Kroger by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

NYSE KR opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,220. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

