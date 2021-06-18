Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 42,760 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $537,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $361.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $254.07 and a one year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

