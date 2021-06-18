Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 268,734 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,461,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,734 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of V.F. worth $435,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

V.F. stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 77.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.74.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

