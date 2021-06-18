Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-260 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday.

Shares of GENI traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,600. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

