General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,891,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $37,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $714,522,000. FMR LLC increased its position in General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 9,183.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144,071 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $114.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.