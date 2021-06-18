General Electric (NYSE:GE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend by 95.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. 1,968,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,040,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

