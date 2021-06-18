Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Gap Down to $18.53

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.53, but opened at $17.82. Genco Shipping & Trading shares last traded at $18.17, with a volume of 1,565 shares changing hands.

GNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $787.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,077,578 shares of company stock valued at $31,047,437 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth $3,522,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

