GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on G1A. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.37 ($40.44).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €33.99 ($39.99) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.57. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €25.99 ($30.58) and a 1 year high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.