GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded up $3.45 on Thursday, reaching $78.02. 1,651,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,612. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.04. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

GDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.25.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

