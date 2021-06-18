Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stock Holdings Raised by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 in the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GRMN traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,989. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $145.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.47.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

