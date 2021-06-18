Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the May 13th total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GALT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,327. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $180.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.35.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $109,175.00. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 511,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.