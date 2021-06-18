Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 603,300 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the May 13th total of 460,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Galaxy Digital stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.97. Galaxy Digital has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Galaxy Digital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Galaxy Digital in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

