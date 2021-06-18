G.Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Equities research analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report issued on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $12.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.05. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2023 earnings at $13.85 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

SWK opened at $195.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,478,088,000 after purchasing an additional 99,515 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,580,000 after purchasing an additional 177,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

