FY2023 EPS Estimates for Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) Decreased by Beacon Securities

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Avanti Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Beacon Securities currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock.

AVN opened at C$2.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76. Avanti Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00, a current ratio of 50.18 and a quick ratio of 50.05.

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

