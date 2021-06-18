FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Decreased by Analyst

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) – Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alvopetro Energy in a report released on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Alvopetro Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 million.

ALVOF opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. Alvopetro Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and two other exploration assets comprising 23,527 acres.

