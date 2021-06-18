FUNToken Reaches Market Capitalization of $198.74 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $198.74 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00058627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00024217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.82 or 0.00719335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00042694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00082587 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

