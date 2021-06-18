Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) Insider Oliver White Purchases 1,025 Shares of Stock

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH) insider Oliver White bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £1,650.25 ($2,156.06).

LON FCH opened at GBX 160.40 ($2.10) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £570.66 million and a PE ratio of -5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.25. Funding Circle Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 55.70 ($0.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 189.80 ($2.48). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 158.46.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Funding Circle from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

