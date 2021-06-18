FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Shares Gap Up to $11.11

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.11, but opened at $11.48. FTC Solar shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 853 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

