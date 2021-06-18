Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.91 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will announce $5.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.39 billion and the highest is $6.35 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $3.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $23.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $25.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.15 billion to $27.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 942,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,709,051. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

