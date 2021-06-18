Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF alerts:

FLSP opened at $19.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.02. Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $23.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.