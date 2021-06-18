Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.44

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and traded as high as $7.87. Forward Pharma A/S shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 1,438,173 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Forward Pharma A/S worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.