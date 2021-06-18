Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Short Interest Update

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the May 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FWP stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Forward Pharma A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.