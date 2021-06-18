Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the May 13th total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Kramer sold 28,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $84,974.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,572.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul Jean Severino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,502 shares in the company, valued at $317,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $194,675. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Industries by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Forward Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 24,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 million, a PE ratio of 321.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.67. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Industries will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

