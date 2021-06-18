Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBHS. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.06.

In other news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $96.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

