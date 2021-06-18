Fortis (TSE:FTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.32

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$57.32 and last traded at C$57.08, with a volume of 116397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$56.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.00.

The company has a market cap of C$26.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.27.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.9400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

