Fortis’ (FTS) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$58.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fortis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$58.00.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS stock opened at C$56.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.27. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.97 and a one year high of C$57.32.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9400002 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.