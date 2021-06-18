Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Fortinet worth $487,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,201,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,918,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,486,000 after buying an additional 138,331 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT opened at $236.98 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $237.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.52.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.