Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

FWONK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Formula One Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of FWONK opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 1.29. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.13.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Formula One Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after purchasing an additional 112,011 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

