Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 174.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Forestar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.02. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $287.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.