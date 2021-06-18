Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.80. Foraco International shares last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 22,110 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$153.60 million and a P/E ratio of 24.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,031.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$69.08 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

