Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,225.60

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,225.60 ($16.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,240 ($16.20). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 1,230 ($16.07), with a volume of 62,791 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,228.85. The stock has a market cap of £724.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12%.

In related news, insider Paul Dean bought 1,000 shares of Focusrite stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,225 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,250 ($16,004.70).

Focusrite Company Profile (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

