Flughafen Zürich’s (FLGZY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

FLGZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HSBC downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGZY opened at $7.29 on Monday. Flughafen Zürich has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

