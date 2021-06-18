First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the May 13th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of FTA stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $64.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,828. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.74.

