First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after buying an additional 837,908 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 34.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 14,253 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 90,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 60,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

FMBI stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

