First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Update

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 299,200 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the May 13th total of 247,400 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

FBIZ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $28.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $231.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.08.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 297.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

