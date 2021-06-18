Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FTT has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$38.50 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 price objective on Finning International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.35.

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$32.26 on Tuesday. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$18.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.00. The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.1600002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darcy Joel Harrod sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.50, for a total value of C$90,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,255. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk acquired 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,061.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,053,277.92. Insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $544,682 over the last 90 days.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

