Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in May

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the May 13th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FINGF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Finning International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

FINGF opened at $26.23 on Friday. Finning International has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.6779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

