FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Shares Up 4.9%

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.55 and last traded at $7.55. 8,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 20,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04.

FingerMotion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNGR)

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile services and data company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It also develops data analysis application platform. FingerMotion, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

